Unified Fire responding to house fire in Herriman

News

by: Emma Johnson

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A family of nine, one dog and two rabbits are safe after a house fire in Herriman Saturday evening.

Forty responders form Unified Fire Authority, West Jordan and Bluffdale Fire Department along with officers form the Herriman Police Department and officials with Dominion Energy worked together to control the fire.

Officials say the single-family residence had 7 children, ranging from ages 10 to 7 months along with two rabbits and a dog inside the home when the fire started.

Each family members and the three pets exited the home without injury.

Unified Fire Authority says the cause of the home is under investigation at this time but do believe the home to be a total loss.

