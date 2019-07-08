Crash in Midvale causing power outages and field fire

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire Authority responded to a field fire caused by exposed wires in Midvale Monday morning.

Unified Fire officials say a car crashed into powerlines at 800 West 8000 South.

One other car carrying five people was involved in the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with back pain the other 4 were treated and released on scene, authorities say.

The driver of the car hit a utility pole, causing the powerlines to drop and a transformer to blow. Live wires exposed from the crash ignited the fire, officials say.

Crews on scene say the crash caused a chain reaction between other power lines and poles causing major outages in the area.

The 22-year-old male driver of the car fled the scene of the crash and was later arrested on 7000 South

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting over 7 thousand people without power near 457 West 8000 South near Wasatch Street.

Rocky Mountain Power is on scene working to restore power to residents affected.

Rocky Mountain Power crews say 8000 South will be closed for a few hours Monday morning and advise avoiding the area if possible.

What others are clicking on: