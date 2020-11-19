Unemployment claims fall again but high demand continues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Utah’s new claims for unemployment benefits were 4,617 for the past week with a total of $9,905, 635 paid. There were 28, 168 benefits continued for the week.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Nov. 7, 2020, was 3,264. A total of 3,331 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“A high demand for the unemployment benefit persists as new claims have increased for two consecutive weeks; it is critical to note that we were and are expecting a seasonal increase in claims during the winter months,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “In more promising data, we have seen a decrease in continued or ongoing claims for 28 consecutive weeks as Utah’s economy continues to gradually recover during this difficult pandemic.”

