Unemployment: Claims drop again, a total of 28% over the last two weeks

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah unemployment claims continue to drop, this week 5,080 new claims were filed, 977 less than the previous week. Job attachment status will end on Aug. 15.

According to the information released from the State of Utah, the number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,080 for the week of July 26 to Aug. 1 with a total of $75,223,255 of benefits paid. There were 81,439 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 25 was 4,563. A total of 5,292 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“Over the past two weeks we have seen new unemployment claims drop by 28% while also seeing a continued, gradual decrease in ongoing unemployment claims,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Certainly employment continues to be impacted for many, but this improvement is critical as the $600 federal stimulus has expired for all claimants.”

In addition, job attachment status for active claimants will end effective Aug. 15. This does not result in ineligibility, however, to remain on the benefit all claimants will be required to register for work as well as make and report at least four job contacts each week they are requesting the unemployment benefit.

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit ​jobs.utah.gov/covid19​ for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.