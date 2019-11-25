‘Unattainable’: Teacher says federal loan forgiveness program is a lie

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Teachers were promised federal help with their loans. Now they say that promise was a lie.

The promise was that after five or 10 years working in a high-need area, public servants would get a break, but now they say the cost of the promise is too high.

“We have to fix this broken system,” said Mindy Criado Layton.

Layton is a teacher and she’s currently the state director of the National Educators Association or the teachers’ union.

“My student loans are as much as double a car payment, half of a mortgage, its significant enough that every bit of money counts,” said Layton.

When she heard about the public service loan forgiveness program, she says she was excited.

“That’s just one carrot to keep us in, to keep the great educators in the places that need them the most,” said Layton.

But she quickly found out her expectations far exceeded reality.

“To have your loans forgiven is unattainable,” said Layton. “You have to reconsolidate with a lender that’s not credible, a no-name lender, at a higher rate… then you have to pay 10 years consecutive to this lender.”

Public servants are required to reconsolidate to Fed Loan Servicing. Mindy says her interest rate there was nearly double what she was offered elsewhere. And the 10-year clock starts when you consolidate, not when you start teaching.

To find out the status of their loans, teachers are required to mail in a physical letter each year and are penalized if they don’t.

“They said, oh, the date’s not in there. and I was like no, I have double-checked and triple copied, so there’s a lot of mistrust. I’m sure that date’s on there,” said Layton.

Mindy would sit in her car on her 25-minute lunch breaks begging to speak to someone.

“People that I talked to seemed like a call center, you call in and it doesn’t seem like they know a lot about your loan,” said Layton.

The PSLF program started back in 2007, so now 10 years later, the first rounds of teachers eligible are trying to get their loans forgiven.

The latest data as of December 31st, 2018, reports that 53,749 people have applied to the program, but only 661 have been approved. That’s less than 1 percent for a grand total of $26.9 million.

“When you read in the news that they put $700 million into federal loan forgiveness and they’ve only given out 1 percent? Where’s our money going?”

She says this fiasco is going to drive away potential educators that we desperately need.

“It makes my heart sick. A little federal aid is minimal compared to the touch that I can have on students and families and communities,” said Layton.

The national spotlight on the program has prompted some change like increased visibility and clearer directions for borrowers, but Mindy says we need substantive reform.

“In 2020 we need every single Utahn to get out and vote and we need to vote along the education line,” said Layton.

CLICK HERE for more information about the PSLF Program.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: