UKRAINE (ABC4) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for their ongoing efforts to support Ukrainian citizens.

So far, the couple has raised over $35 million to support refugees in need of housing, supplies and more. The GoFundMe campaign originally aimed for $30 million, but has since surpassed that goal.

On Zelenskyy’s Twitter page, he personally thanked the couple for their fundraising efforts saying:

“@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine.”

(Courtesy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy)

In a video shared on Kutcher’s Instagram, the couple thanked supporters for their donations saying:

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. 2 weeks ago we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help we have reached our $30 million goal. While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty. Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need. Funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org so they can act now. As funding continues to come in we will treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it so be maximized for positive outcomes for others.”

To donate to the ongoing GoFundMe Campaign, click here.