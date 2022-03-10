WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – U.S. Senator Romney of Utah had a lot to say at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing which took place on the morning of March 10.

In his statement, Romney urged the Administration to deploy MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine without delay.

Romney began his speech explaining his frustration, declaring, “I simply do not understand the logic for not getting the MiGs to the Ukrainians immediately.”

He weighed the options as to why action has not yet been taken, explaining, “I believe there’s a sentiment that we’re fearful about what Putin might do. And what he might consider as an escalation.”

The legislature went on to reassure the nation, saying, “It’s time for him to be fearful of what we might do. The only way to get Putin to act in a way that may be able to save the lives of Ukrainians is if he fears us more than we fear him.”

He made sure to include a sense of urgency in his message, adding, “This is war. People are dying. We need to get this aircraft immediately to the people of Ukraine.”