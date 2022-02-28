SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As Russia’s invasion into Ukraine continues, Utahns are left scrambling to figure out how to help their friends and family overseas.

Utah may have a small Ukrainian population, but since the invasion started there have been plenty of rallies supporting their home country.

ABC4 spoke with a man who is devoting most of his time to helping his Ukrainian friends, who have now joined Ukraine’s Reserve Army.

Jared Pierce, a father of five and member of the Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-Day Saints, said he met what are now lifelong Ukrainian friends after he served a mission in Moscow from 1993 – 1995.

He said he has been in touch with them since the invasion happened.

“We are concerned about their safety,” said 48-year-old Jared Pierce, “They live in Kyiv and we want them to be safe but we all know they are not.”

Pierce asked his friends how he can help and they responded that they needed two things: medical aid and drones.

Pierce said his friends in Ukraine are so tech-savvy they want drones so they can keep tabs on the Russian enemy and let their neighbors, friends, and family know when they are in proximity to them and when to be on the lookout.

“We have ordered around 12 of them but we want to ship them 150,” said Pierce.

Pierce could not disclose some information for the sake of his friends’ safety but said the first round of drones and aid has gotten to the Ukrain border and his friends will have the supplies soon.

“A lot of women have moved farther west but men are not allowed to leave,” said Pierce. “They are ready to fight for their city.”

Pierce is asking for help from Utahns.

He just started organizing this project with medical supplies and aid.

“What’s going on in Ukraine is absurd, but we need to do our part to help,” said Pierce. It is alarming what is going on over and for most Americans, we can’t even believe this situation is happening.”

Pierce said the drones are helping his friends save lives, but wants to be able to buy more and get the country they help they need.

“[My friends] they are willing to risk their lives,” said Pierce.

If you are interested in helping Ukraine and those sheltering in the country contact ABC4’s Jordan Burrows via email or on Twitter at @jordan_burrows