UKRAINE (ABC4) – The Ukrainian soldiers who died defending a tiny island against a Russian warship on Feb. 24 are actually “alive and well,” according to a CNN report.

The soldiers were located on Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, as Russian troops continued their attack on Ukrainian soil.

According to an audio exchange, as the Russian warship approached the small island, the Russian officer says, “This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed.”

A Ukrainian soldier responds with, “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”

Originally, these were believed to be the last words heard from the island before 13 Ukrainian defenders were killed in a bombardment.

But according to CNN, a Ukrainian border guard has evidence to the contrary — the 13 soldiers are actually “alive and well.” CNN reports the Ukrainian Navy confirmed this fact on Monday, Feb. 28.

At the time, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky praised the soldiers’ final acts of defiance saying, “All border guards died heroically but did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously.”

But according to CNN, the Ukrainian Navy says the soldiers actually “repelled two attacks by Russian forces but in the end were forced to surrender ‘due to the lack of ammunition.’”

The Ukrainian Navy says the Russian attackers completely destroyed the island’s infrastructure including lighthouses, towers and antennas.

CNN reported that Russian state media showed the Ukrainian soldiers arriving in Sevastopol, Crimea where they are currently being held.