SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Senator Mike Lee of Utah led a two-chambered letter directed at Secretary of State Anthony Blinken advocating for the Department of State to take action in aiding Ukrainian refugees as well as American families undergoing the adoption process of Ukrainian orphans.

The letter specifically proposes that the Department of State supports the Ukrainian government in establishing a consular office based in Poland to process adoption paperwork. The letter additionally inquires about the State Department’s current efforts to aid Ukraine.

The letter reads, “We write to thank you for the work of the United States Department of State to assist the people of Ukraine during this crisis and to make you aware of a particular group of orphans amongst the many fleeing the country. There are families already towards the very end of the process to adopt Ukrainian orphans, and they are waiting for approval from the Ukrainian government to be united with their adopted children on U.S. soil.”

The members continue, “We believe the State Department can do more to urge or aid the Ukrainian application process to continue, especially for cases close to finalization… Helping these orphans to join their American families expeditiously will allow them to get to a safe, nurturing environment while freeing up resources for other refugees. In a warzone and a refugee crisis, it is often the most vulnerable who bear the greatest consequences.”