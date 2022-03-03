UKRAINE (ABC4) – Actor-director-activist Sean Penn fled Ukraine on foot after recently arriving to film scenes for his documentary on the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine.

The actor posted a Twitter message on Feb. 28 saying he and his colleagues walked for miles towards the Polish border after abandoning their cars on the side of the road.

In a photo, Penn is seen wearing a backpack and wheeling his suitcase along a highway filled with other cars.

“Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value,” said Penn.

According to Reuters, the 61-year-old was in Kyiv earlier this week filming scene for his documentary, but decided to leave along with thousands of refugees also fleeing on foot to safety.

The Associated Press reports, “The Office of the President wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that Penn attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military about the Russian invasion.”

In a Feb. 26 Tweet, the actor wrote, “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”

It’s not clear what forced the actor to abandon his vehicle at the time.

CNN confirmed Penn safely made it out of Ukraine, but did not provide any further details on the situation.