SURGUT, Russia (ABC4) – How long would you wait for one last meal at McDonald’s?

A video posted online shows a massive lineup of cars waiting at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Surgut, Russia.

The frenzy comes amid the fast-food chain’s announcement on March 8 that it would be temporarily closing 850 stores in Russia.

The move is in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has caused over two million Ukrainian refugees to flee the country since.

In the video, a long trail of cars can be seen waiting on snow-covered roads. The serpentine lineup goes for a while, wrapping around nearby buildings before finally arriving at the drive-thru window.

McDonald’s announcement comes amid hundreds of American and European corporations suspending operations in Russia over the war. McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Disney, General Electric and more have joined the bandwagon so far.

“Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski.

Kempczinski said it’s impossible to know when the company will be able to reopen its stores.

McDonald’s has also temporarily closed 100 restaurants in Ukraine and continues to pay those employees. The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia “who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand.”

Unlike other big fast-food brands in Russia that are owned by franchisees such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Burger King, McDonald’s owns 84% of its Russian locations.

Reports say large Russian crowds were seen gathering at an IKEA home furnishing store after the company announced a pause of operations in Russia and Belarus on March 3, according to Reuters.

A list of major companies still operating in Russia was released earlier this week amid mounting public pressure for businesses to cease operations.