ZURICH (ABC4) – In the midst of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the famously neutral Switzerland will now endorse sanctions against Russia.

According to Reuters, the country is joining the European Union’s sanctions on Russians, freezing assets for citizens and companies.

“We are in an extraordinary situation where extraordinary measures could be decided,” President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said in a news conference in Bern on Monday. “Only history would tell if such a move could happen again.”

Reuters reports Switzerland has also adopted financial sanctions against Russian leaders including President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In history, Switzerland has steered clear of taking stances and imposing sanctions during times of crisis. The country stayed neutral when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, as well.

As Russia’s military continues attacking Ukraine, Swiss officials have now officially adopted EU sanctions.

“Switzerland reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine and its people; it will be delivering relief supplies for people who have fled to Poland,” the Swiss government said.

Leaders have also banned five oligarchs within Putin’s circle from entering the country as well.