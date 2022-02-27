SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer J. Cox has taken to Twitter to invite the public to attend a rally in support of Ukraine amidst the overseas conflict taking place.

The event will be held at the south steps of the Utah State Capitol on Feb. 28 at 5:00 p.m.

“Please join us tomorrow. Let’s flood the Capitol and show the world our support for our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,” the Governor said in his Tweet.

The rally will feature brief remarks by Governor Cox and LT Governor Henderson.

Don’t miss your chance to light up the Capitol tomorrow with blue and yellow in standing up for what is right.