KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFunMe has been created for Brain Grow of Kaysville, Utah.

Grow will be flying to Romania on March 24 and driving to Moldova to provide humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees as the war in Russia continues.

Grow is fluent in Russian and will be able to communicate with both Ukrainians and service providers to ensure sufficient aid is provided.

The money from the GoFundMe will be spent on basic necessities, SIM cards, and phone chargers for refugees, as well as transportation costs while driving to Moldova.

“A typical day for Brian will consist of buying supplies in Moldova in the morning and delivering these supplies to refugees at the Moldovan border,” Grow’s wife, Amanda, said. “He will also be shuttling those that need transportation to access hospitals, relatives, distant acquaintances, shelters, and/or churches that are much further from the conflict.”

Thus far, $700 have been raised of the Grow’s $8,000 goal.

To support Grow in his charitable efforts by donating to the GoFundMe created on his behalf, click here.