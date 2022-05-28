DYER PARK, Utah (ABC4) – A 7-year-old boy has been reunited with his family after never returning home on the evening of May 27.

Deputies with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) were dispatched to the area of Dyer Park, 25 miles north of Vernal, at 9:30 p.m. on Friday on reports of a missing 7-year-old boy.

Within minutes of receiving the call, the UCSO notes that numerous agencies responded to the area and began searching for the child, including Uintah County Search & Rescue and multiple law enforcement departments.

During the investigation, searchers learned that the boy had been out riding his motorcycle when he went missing. According to the UCSO, the motorcycle was found by family members prior to agencies arriving on scene, but the boy was not with the bike.

Crews searched for the boy throughout the night and into the morning with the help of helicopters from the Department of Public Safety and Classic Lifeguard.

The UCSO reports that the boy was found at 10:30 a.m. on May 28 by Search & Rescue 2.5 miles from where his motorcycle was located.

The boy was checked out by medical personnel on scene before reuniting with his family.