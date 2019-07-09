UHP’s DUI blitz nets more than 60 arrests over July 4th weekend

(ABC4News) – The Utah Highway Patrol released DUI blitz numbers from the July 4th weekend.

UHP troopers say they made 4,908 traffic stops over the holiday weekend.

Of all the traffic stops, there were 2,906 speeding violations and 521 seatbelt violations, according to UHP troopers.

Troopers said they arrested 63 people for DUIs and investigated 163 crashes and 23 of them were injury crashes.

There were six felony arrest but luckily there were no deadly crashes over the holiday weekend.

What others are reading: