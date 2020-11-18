UHP Trooper writes a heartfelt message on ‘warning’ over HOV violation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A heartfelt message written on a warning violation by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper is gaining some attention.

The driver was pulled over as he was speeding and in the HOV lane.

According to Lt. Nick Street from the Utah Highway Patrol,

“Officer Bradford said the driver came up behind him at a pretty good clip, and after he had stopped, he was able to tell pretty quickly he was not impaired but was very emotional, and that’s when he learned the driver was on the way to his grandmother’s funeral. The driver explained he wasn’t paying attention and the speed got away from him.”

The trooper felt a warning rather than a citation would be in order, and then delivered the act of kindness and caring, Trooper Bradford left a message with the warning citation:

“Please slow down and get there safe. Sorry to hear about your grandma. May you always remember her in your thoughts and heart.”

The picture surfaced on social media with the following caption:

“Thank you, Officer Blake Bradford. You didn’t have to have a kind heart. I appreciate your empathy.”

The Utah Highway patrol posted it on their Facebook page.