SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) – The vehicle of a Utah Highway Patrol Sergent was struck in a head-on crash Friday.

The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. when UHP Sergent David Bairett was attempting to slow traffic near milepost 100 on southbound I-15, according to troopers.

Troopers say both Sergent Bairett and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured as a result of the crash.

UHP is advising all drivers to slow down and use caution during inclement weather.

