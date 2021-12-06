UHP: Suspect at large after road rage shooting involving infant

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to a road rage incident that lead to a shooting on Sunday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened along SR-201 near 3800 West around midnight. The suspect’s vehicle is described as late ’90s model Jeep Grand Cherokee in silver or white with damage to the driver’s side. The car has a Utah license plate, but the letters and numbers are unknown.

Authorities say the incident happened when two vehicles traveling eastbound along the SR-201 were sideswiping each other before one vehicle was shot at multiple times.

The vehicle that was shot at contained three passengers — an adult male driver, an adult female passenger, and an infant female. UHP says one round of shots struck the rear passenger side door where the infant was seated, but the baby was not harmed.

The male driver was struck by shrapnel, but is in good condition and did not require medical attention.

The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived and is currently at large.

A suspect description and location is currently unknown. The Utah State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigation the situation. If anyone has information about the incident, contact UHP at (801) 887-3800.