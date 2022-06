KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is facing a DUI charge after Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) pulled her over for driving in the wrong direction.

UHP Corporal Tara Wahlberg told ABC4 that Troopers were dispatched to Interstate-15 near mile marker 330 at 1:48 a.m. on June 4 on reports of a wrong way driver.

The woman driving the vehicle stopped for police lights. After an investigation of the incident, Wahlberg noted that the woman was found to be driving under the influence.