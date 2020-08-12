UHP starts construction zone crackdown, drivers need to slow down

DAVIS COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – UHP Troopers begin multi-day enforcement centered around educating speeders in the I-15 construction zone at the north end of Davis County.

Drivers have been going too fast and construction workers, Utah Department of Transportation employees, and UHP Troopers have experienced numerous close calls along the construction corridor while at work in the area.

Now the UHP Motorcycle patrol will be working to slow drivers down.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News a speed accident caused injuries to workers when a car hit construction equipment.

On July 21st, 2020 a suspected reckless & DUI Driver was unable to slow down as needed after veering into the construction zone near 650 North in Clearfield. Witness accounts state the driver was at one point between 90-100 mph. Three construction workers were hospitalized after being hit by the vehicle and/or debris from the vehicle impacting nearby equipment. Fortunately, all injuries sustained were non-life-threatening.

In an effort to make the situation safer the patrols begin Wednesday August 12th, 2020 at 9:30