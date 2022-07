SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash is affecting traffic in Springville.

At this time, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says that several lanes on Southbound Interstate-15 on-ramp at mile marker 261 are blocked off as a result of the crash. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

One lane of traffic is getting around as crews work to clean up the incident.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.