MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a car accident at 5200 South on I-15 in Murray shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The right three lanes of I-15 in the area are reportedly closed off at this time.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) Sergeant Cameron Roden confirmed with ABC4 that a driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident has died of a gunshot wound, though road rage is not considered to be a factor.

UHP is currently investing the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.