TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – The victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Interstate-80 in Tooele on June 18 has been killed.

Troopers with Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of Interstate-80 near milepost 100 at 1:13 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash.

UHP notes that for an unknown reason, the motorcycle left the roadway and overturned. The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries as a result.

At this time, Troopers are investigating strong winds as a possible factor that caused the crash, and they note that whether or not the driver was wearing a helmet is unknown.

After the initial crash a secondary crash occurred involving two vehicles. All parties in this secondary crash received minor, non-life threatening injuries.

