SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A mudslide has prompted road closures in the area of Spanish Fork.

Utah Highway Patrol reports that all westbound lanes of U.S. 6 near milepost 198 in Spanish Fork are closed due to a mudslide. At this time, only one eastbound lane in the area is open.

Courtesy of UHP

Courtesy of UHP

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is currently working to remove debris out of the road.

According to UHP, roads are estimated to be reopened by 3 p.m.