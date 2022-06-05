MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has reported an update of the Serious Injury crash that is blocking traffic on Interstate 15 at 7800 South in Midvale.

At this time, all traffic is being diverted off 7200 South Interstate 15. The Interstate 215 eastbound ramp to Interstate 15 is closed and is estimated to remain closed until 6 p.m.

Corporal Tara Wahlberg with UHP told ABC4 that three vehicles are involved in this incident. One 30-year-old woman has sustained a serious injury.

