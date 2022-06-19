SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has reported a grassfire on June 18 that was prompted by a transformer explosion in the Salt Lake area.

At this time, UHP notes that Interstate-80 is closed in both directions at 5600 West as crews attempt to manage the flames.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department (SLCPD) has advised residents to avoid the area is possible, as visibility is very low.

SLCPD has stated that numerous resources are being deployed to the scene.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.