CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The grass fire on affecting traffic on U.S.-89 is now under control.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says residents in the area should still use caution.

Additionally, this incident has prompted the agency to remind community members to take the necessary fire sense precautions, including to remember to check vehicles for dragging chains or anything else that could cause sparks, refrain from parking a hot car on dry grass, and to avoid throwing lighted materials from vehicles.

ORIGINAL STORY: UHP: Fire affecting traffic on U.S.-89, Cache Co.

JULY 31, 2022 / 2:15 P.M.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A grass fire is affecting traffic flow in Cache County.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the fire is on U.S.-89 at milepost 298 near Birdseye.

At this time, UHP asks that anyone traveling in the area please use caution and expect road closures as crews work to manage the blaze.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.