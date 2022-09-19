PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon.

Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that the South Fork Fire is located south of Vivian Park.

The agency says that the blaze is currently estimated at 23 acres and is affecting U.S. Forest Service land.

There are reportedly no current threats.

UFI says that at this time, multiple resources are on scene assisting with suppression, including the State’s Type 1 helicopter.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.