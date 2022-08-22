EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews report that the home involved in the Eagle Mountain house fire on Monday night is likely a complete loss.

Unified Fire reports that the house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

At this time, crews have been unable to access the inside of the home for interior attack.

No injuries have been reported in relation to this incident.

Officials say crews are continuing to fight from the exterior of the home.

ORIGINAL STORY: UF: Active house fire in Eagle Mountain

AUGUST 22, 2022 / 9:12 P.M.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – An active house fire has been reported in Eagle Mountain City Center.

Unified Fire (UF) says that crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire, and immediately began attacking the blaze and providing protection to adjacent houses.

The homeowners are reportedly uninjured.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.