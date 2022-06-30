SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services will be hosting a free, virtual job fair on July 7 with nearly 100 employers across the state looking for workers to fill thousands of open positions.

The statewide online event will take place next Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both full-time and part-time positions are available in a variety of industries including health care, construction, e-commerce, banking, government, retail, aerospace, and more.

“In addition to competitive pay, we know that many employers are offering creative incentives to attract

qualified workers such as sign-on bonuses, flexible schedules and teleworking opportunities,” said Liz

Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “We hope Utahns who are looking for work or

considering a career change will participate in this month’s job fair and take advantage of these

opportunities.”

Those looking to participate can attend from their own smartphone, computer, or tablet. Job-seekers can pre-register for the fair at jobs.utah.gov by creating an account or signing into ‘my Job Search.’ On the day of the event, simply log back into ‘my Job Search’ to join.

By logging in, participants can view the digital floor plan with rows of booths representing individual employers. By clicking on a booth, you’ll be able to view the company profile, any job openings, and the business’ social media information. Representatives note that attendees can start a live chat with hiring representatives to share their resume, while employers are able to schedule interviews, conduct video chats, and make on-the-spot job offers.