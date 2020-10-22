UDOT Worker hit on I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah Department of Transportation worker was hit while working on I-15 in Bountiful Thursday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street, the UDOT worker was working on a board sign on southbound I-15 in the HOV lane while other UDOT vehicles helped with traffic control. The worker was getting into a UDOT truck on the right passenger side when a passing motorist struck the worker in the head with their left mirror, causing serious injury.

The UDOT worker was taken immediately to the hospital by ambulance before Troopers were on scene. The freeway is partially shut down on southbound I-15 at 400 North.

The driver is not believed to be impaired at this time, is cooperating with authorities. The UDOT employee’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to UHP.