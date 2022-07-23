SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has confirmed with ABC4 that this is a fatal accident.

Troopers believe a vehicle was traveling Eastbound on Interstate-80 when it crossed over the median for an unknown reason, rolling into the Westbound lanes and hitting a vehicle head on. Both cars involved caught fire the moment of impact.

The driver of the Eastbound vehicle has been confirmed as deceased, while the occupants of the vehicle headed Westbound are en route to the hospital.

UHP says that Westbound Interstate-80 in the area of milepost 111 at 7200 West is expected to be closed for the next two to three hours, while Eastbound Interstate-80 in the area in down to one lane.

ORIGINAL STORY: UDOT: WB I-80 closed at 7200 W.

JULY 23, 2022 / 9:15 PM

SALT LAEK CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has reported a vehicle crash on Interstate-80 headed westbound at milepost 111 at 7200 West. As a result, the area has been closed off to drivers.

At this time, the agency says to use State Route 201 as an alternate route into Tooele County and to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.