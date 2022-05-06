SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Drivers heading around town this weekend should plan ahead for major traffic due to multiple large events.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is advising travelers to take note of multiple traffic impacts due to Sen. Orrin Hatch’s funeral and university graduation ceremonies in the Wasatch Front on Friday afternoon, graduation ceremonies on the weekend in southern Utah, along with the IRONMAN competition taking over St. George this weekend.

Traffic impacts affecting drivers this weekend:

Wasatch Front (Salt Lake City to Cache Valley) – Heavier traffic than usual is expected Friday afternoon starting at approximately 3 p.m. on northbound I-15 between Salt Lake City and the SR-30 junction in Box Elder County during the funeral procession for the late Sen. Orrin Hatch.

Streets in Salt Lake City, Logan and Orem, as well as the University Parkway exit on I-15 in Orem, will see traffic on Friday due to graduation ceremonies at the University of Utah, Utah State University and Utah Valley University.

Washington County – Heavy traffic is expected from Friday, May 6, through Sunday, May 8 due to the Ironman World Championships being held near St. George, along with graduation ceremonies at Dixie State University.

Beginning early Saturday, the IRONMAN event will impact SR-9 between I-15 and Hurricane, SR-7 (Southern Parkway) and SR-18 (Bluff Street) north of St. George Boulevard. The event will last throughout the day.

Travelers between I-15 and Zion National Park on Saturday can use Exit 27 and SR-17 through Toquerville and La Verkin as an alternative route. Heavier traffic on I-15 between Las Vegas and St. George is also anticipated this weekend.

UDOT says if drivers want to avoid travel impacts and traffic delays, they should plan an alternate route to avoid these high-crowd areas this weekend.