UDOT is warning of road and ski resort closures starting tonight at 10 p.m. in preparation for the storm, especially in the Cottonwood Canyons.

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) — Multiple agencies are posting travel warnings in the Cottonwood Canyons area for tonight and tomorrow, Apr. 2 and Apr. 3, due to the incoming storm.

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has announced SR-210 will be closed from 10 p.m. tonight until tomorrow morning for avalanche mitigation. Little Cottonwood Canyon backcountry will also be closed tonight during the same time period. Both closures may be extended depending on winter conditions.

UDOT is also warning of possible closures of SR-190 and SR-210 over the next three days as the department says Upper Cottonwood Canyons could receive as much as 27 inches of snow in the next two days. By Wednesday night, UDOT says snow could exceed three feet in the area.

Alta Ski Area also warned the public on social media of possible extended interlodge conditions at both Alta and Snowbird resorts between today and Wednesday. The town of Alta is also likely to experience interlodge and road closures this week.

In addition to delays and closures, UDOT sent out a warning for winter road conditions throughout the state with the I-15, from Logan to Cedar City, expected to be highly affected.

Utah Department of Transportation posted this warning today, Apr. 2. on social media. The department is warning the public of severe weather and emphasizing the importance of driving with extreme caution.

To be prepared, UDOT is reminding the public to keep their car stocked with extra food and water, a phone charger, warm clothes, and a full tank of fuel.

In addition, UDOT says to follow winter driving tips of leaving extra space between vehicles, braking early and slowly, not passing snow plows, and driving slowly regardless of what vehicle is being driven.