UDOT provides tips on driving safely through winter storm

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – With rain turning to snow, a storm like this one is difficult to prepare for, according to Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation.

When a storm begins with snow, UDOT is able to put down a brine solution before the storm even arrives, helping melt the snow. But because rain just washes the solution away, the best UDOT can do is monitor the storm closely, and send out a fleet of snow plows where needed.

“We do though, have a team of meteorologists there monitoring, so we’ll know when and where it’s going to hit,” says Shaw.

But it’s not just snow the brine helps melt. The brine solution also works to melt ice. Without it, roads are more likely to ice over, causing slick road conditions.

“Our plow operators are clearing the snow the best we can, but there’s going to be some lingering snow likely for tomorrow’s commute, so we want people to drive safely and carefully out there,” says Shaw.

He says there are some tips to help keep yourself safe: It’s important to leave a large amount of space between your car and the car in front of you; and make sure your car is in working order, with inflated tires and working windshield wipers.

“Those are good rules of thumbs to follow in any storm,” says Shaw., “But for tonight yeah, take extra precaution.”