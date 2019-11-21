UDOT predicts two storms will make Thanksgiving travel ‘challenging’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – From flash flood warnings in Southern Utah, to snow in the mountains and rain in the valleys, both northern and southern Utah were hit with wet weather on Wednesday.

The slick roads proved to be hazardous and played a roll in multiple slide-offs and crashes across the state.

“The one thing to remember is that we really haven’t had rain or snow all that much in the last few months so it really is a process of getting people to reeducate themselves in how to drive in these weather conditions,” explained John Gleason.

The Public Information for the Utah Department of Transportation says the key thing to remember when driving in this wet weather is to slow down.

“If it’s raining, snowing, sleeting, it’s all the same. You can hydroplane and you can lose control of your vehicle if you’re going too fast.”

“You could see standing water and you’re not going to know that you’ve hit it until you’re right up on it.”

“Even if the road looks clear you want to slow down and make sure that you’re anticipating that those conditions can change,” Gleason reminded. “That’s hard for some of us, all of us in fact, to really comprehend sometimes when you’re driving down the road and it looks like the road is clear. There could be black ice out there and you’re not going to know that you hit it before it’s too late.”

Gleason is warning drivers to get ready for more wet weather because two sizeable storms are predicted for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

“Not only are we going to have your typical holiday travel which slows down everything anyway, but if you throw weather into the mix, then you could be talking about fender benders, slide-offs, you could be looking at a real challenging situation next week on our roads.”

“Plan early. Try to make sure you know exactly what you’re getting into before you leave the house. If you’re heading out on a long trip make sure you check the weather.”

