SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – At this time, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reports that all lanes on Interstate-15 are now open.

The agency adds that delays remain in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: UDOT: Crash, major delays on I-15

October 10, 2022 / 7:25 P.M.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash that occurred in Sandy Monday night has reportedly prompted major traffic delays on Interstate-15.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says that at this time, one lane is open on northbound Interstate-15 at milepost 295 near 9000 South as a result of the crash.

The agency notes that major delays are expected, and advise commuters to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.