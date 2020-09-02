UDOT issues Labor Day travel forecast

Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, has issued a travel forecast for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

UDOT says drivers can expect delays and recommends planning ahead for increased traffic along the Wasatch Front this Friday and Monday for the Labor Day weekend.

In addition to planning for increased traffic, UDOT is also warning drivers of several areas where construction restrictions remain in place on highways throughout the state.

UDOT released the following areas to avoid this holiday weekend:

· I-15 in Salt Lake County (northbound): Friday from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

· I-15 in Salt Lake County (southbound): Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

· I-15 in Davis County (northbound): Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

· I-80 in Summit/Salt Lake counties (westbound): Monday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Most UDOT projects statewide plan to suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic to help reduce delays. However, UDOT says existing lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place where needed.

Some areas where restrictions will remain in place include:

I-15 in Box Elder County: I-15 is reduced to one lane in each direction near Tremonton, with all traffic shifted to the northbound lanes. Plan for heavier traffic and delays from Honeyville to Tremonton this weekend and use caution when driving through the work zone. Crews are replacing the driving surface on several bridges along I-15 and I-84.

I-15 Express Lanes: Lanes are split in both directions on I-15 between Clearfield and Roy, with the far left lane shifted onto the opposite side of the freeway. Drivers should merge into the right lanes earlier than usual if exiting the freeway in Clearfield, Sunset, or Roy. Work continues to extend the I-15 Express Lanes from Layton to Riverdale.

I-80 near Saltair/Lakepoint: Lanes are shifted and narrowed on I-80 between the S.R. 202 interchange and the S.R. 36 interchange, and the speed limit is reduced to 65 miles per hour. Workers are adding a new exit-only lane between the S.R. 201 interchange and the S.R. 36 interchange and replacing the I-80 bridges over the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

I-15 Technology Corridor: In Lehi, the speed limit on I-15 is reduced to 60 miles per hour from Main Street to S.R. 92. Drivers should be alert when traveling through the work zone and anticipate shifting lanes and other temporary conditions. Crews are reconstructing the freeway, widening it to six lanes in both directions and replacing the old asphalt with new concrete pavement.

U.S. 89 in Davis County: Lanes are shifted and narrowed on U.S. 89 from Cherry Lane in Layton to 200 North/400 North in Kaysville and Fruit Heights. In addition, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 miles per hour. Drivers should stay alert in the work zone and be aware of new temporary intersections at Oak Hills Drive and 200 North/400 North. Crews are widening and reconstructing nine miles of U.S. 89 in Davis County, building four new interchanges and two new underpasses, and adding a new frontage road system to improve access for local neighborhoods.