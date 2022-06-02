LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is advising Layton residents and its surrounding areas to plan for possible delays of up to 20 minutes while traveling on U.S. 89 near Antelope Drive in the morning hours of June 3.

UDOT notes that the highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. while crews pour concrete for the new Antelope Drive interchange bridge. Drivers should consider taking an alternate route or shifting travel plans to avoid the significant congestion during morning hours.

Though construction activities like these that require lane closures are usually scheduled overnight or on weekends, UDOT says the availability of the concrete needed to construct the new bridge required the U.S. 89 team to schedule this work during a time with heavier traffic.

“We know these daytime lane restrictions are going to make Friday’s commute more difficult for US-89 drivers, so we want to get the word out,” said Mitch Shaw, UDOT Region One senior communications manager. “This new interchange we’re building at Antelope Drive will provide a new east/west connection over the highway, make it easier for drivers to get on or off US-89, and help make the highway safer – just like the other new US-89 interchanges that opened last year.”

The U.S. 89 project will widen the highway to six lanes from Main Street in Farmington to S.R. 193 in Layton. In order to preserve access to local neighborhoods, crews have opened three new interchanges at 400 North in Fruit Heights and Oak Hills Drive and Gordon Avenue in Layton, along with a three-mile extension of Gordon Avenue and several segments of new frontage road system along the highway.