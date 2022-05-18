UTAH (ABC4) – Utah drivers can enjoy three new Bangerter Highway interchanges this week as the roadways celebrate full completion.

Beginning construction in May 2020, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the project is now fully finished along these Bangerter Highway interchanges — 6200 South in West Jordan/Taylorsville, 10400 South in South Jordan and 12600 South in Riverton.

“The new interchanges are now fully functional and open for drivers, reducing travel times and enhancing safety on Bangerter Highway and each cross street,” says UDOT.

Officials estimated the project’s cost at $221 million. The Bangerter Highway project is a part of the 185 other ongoing roadway projects estimated to cost $3.45 billion, many of which will span multiple years in construction.

UDOT is celebrating the completion of the Bangerter Highway projects on May 19 with local mayors, executives and more in attendance.

6200 South in West Jordan/Taylorsville – Time-lapse Construction

(Courtesy of UDOT)

10400 South in South Jordan – Time-lapse Construction

(Courtesy of UDOT)

12600 South in Riverton – Time-lapse Construction