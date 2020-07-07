UDOT announces closures as crews work to extend Mountain View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, is asking drivers to plan ahead for upcoming lane closures on S.R. 201 near 5600 West.

The closures are scheduled to start Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Drivers can expect lane restrictions to continue from July 9 through July 12, but times and directions are to be determined. These restrictions will allow crews to continue bridge demolition and prep work for the Mountain View Corridor bridge over S.R. 201.

UDOT officials say the following lanes will be closed on S.R. 201 during the following times:

Tuesday, July 7, at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, July 8, at 5 a.m.: eastbound and westbound S.R. 201 reduced to one lane.

Wednesday, July 8, at 8 p.m. to Thursday, July 9, at 5 a.m.: all westbound lanes closed; eastbound S.R. 201 reduced to one lane.

Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m. to Friday, July 10, at 5 a.m.: all eastbound lanes closed; westbound S.R. 201 reduced to one lane.

Current construction is focused on extending the Mountain View Corridor from 4100 South to S.R. 201 with ramps to California Ave.

UDOT says upcoming work will include the following:

Completing the new Cilma Drive bridge over Mountain View.

Setting girders to bridge over S.R. 201 in late July or early August.

Reconstruction of the 5600 West bridge over S.R. 201 in mid-August.

Asphalt and concrete paving beginning in late July.

Construction began in spring 2019 and is slated to be completed in summer 2021, UDOT officials say.