SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Transportation announced its construction totals for 2023.

According to the department, crews completed 131 projects statewide last year, with a total value of approximately $1.1 billion.

“UDOT is continually working to meet current and future transportation needs while extending the life of the existing highway system,” UDOT said in a press release.

In 2023, UDOT completed new highways, added wildlife underpasses, replaced pavement, connected trail networks, and installed safety improvements for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

These are some of the projects completed last year on Utah’s highway system, according to UDOT:

I-80/I-215 upgrades — In Salt Lake County, UDOT repaved I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East, and the I-215 east belt between 3300 South and 4500 South. A new lane was also added to eastbound I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East. The 1300 East, 1700 East and 2000 East bridges along I-80 were demolished and reconstructed. Two of these bridges were slid into place overnight using the innovative accelerated bridge construction method, where the bridge is built to the side of the road and slid into place overnight.

UDOT stated that work is continuing on the new West Davis Highway project. All lanes of the new highway will open on Jan. 6, in addition to more than 10 miles of new trails.