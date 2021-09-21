UDOH: Four Utah schools now in Test to Stay

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2021, file photo, children sit in a classroom at school in Strasbourg, eastern France. Children across Europe are going back to school, with hopes of a return to normality after 18 months of pandemic disruption and fears of a new surge in infections from the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jean-François Badias, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Over 650 Utah students have tested positive for COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday, according to the latest update from the Utah Department of Health. Among those, nearly 320 were among children between the ages of 5-10.

As many of Utah’s schools close out their first month of classes, UDOH is reporting there have been almost 6,200 COVID-19 cases confirmed among students, teachers, and others associated with the state’s schools. During the 2020-21 school year, Utah reported 39,899 total cases of COVID-19. That includes over 33,000 cases in students.

Currently, UDOH is reporting four schools are in Test to Stay. Under Utah law, schools with 1,500 students or more are required to enact Test to Stay when they have 2% of their students test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days. For those with fewer than 1,500 students, 30 students must test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

When a school is in test to stay, if parents opt-out of having their child tested, those students will not be allowed to go to school for 10 days, just like students who do test positive.

A new dashboard from the Utah Department of Health will use color-coded levels to show schools who are approaching or in the Test to Stay event. Found under the schools tab on UDOH’s website, the dashboard uses three colors:

Red: These schools have met or exceeded the Test to Stay event requirements

Yellow: These are more than halfway to meeting the requirements

Green: Schools that are less than halfway to meeting the requirements for Test to Stay

These schools are in Test to Stay as of Sept. 21:

Syracuse Elementary

Antelope Elementary

American Preparatory Academy-Draper 2

Mountain Crest High

Syracuse and Antelope are in the Davis School District while American Preparatory is in Salt Lake County-Charter and Mountain Crest is in Cache. All four of these schools reach Test to Stay when they have 30 or more active COVID-19 cases, according to UDOH.

These four schools also have the highest active cases of COVID-19 among students. Here are the five schools in Utah with the highest active COVID-19 cases among students, per Utah:

Syracuse Elementary: 46 Antelope Elementary: 42 American Preparatory Academy-Draper 2: 31 Mountain Crest High: 31 Syracuse High: 26

A week ago, Syracuse Elementary had the highest active COVID-19 case count among students in Utah. Antelope had the fourth-highest while Syracuse was third. Cedar Valley High and Clearfield High were in the top five last week.

Here are the five schools that have had the highest number of total COVID-19 cases, according to UDOH:

Cedar Valley High: 68 Syracuse Elementary: 62 Antelope Elementary: 56 American Preparatory Academy-Draper 2: 44 Syracuse High: 44

A week ago, Sky View High and Clearfield High were among the top five. To see the full dashboard, click here. UDOH says reporting of these cases may be delayed.

According to UDOH, over 72% of Utahns 12-years-old and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those school-aged children in Utah eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, UDOH reports 47.2% are fully vaccinated.