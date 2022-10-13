MAESER, Utah (ABC4) – Two men are reportedly in “extremely critical condition” as a result of a shooting that occurred in Maeser on Thursday morning.

The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says that deputies were dispatched to a residence in the town’s Sun Ridge subdivision just after 8 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, UCSO reports that they located two men, both with gunshot wounds.

The agency notes that both men were transported to a nearby hospital in “extremely critical condition.”

While this incident remains under investigation, police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.