Uber riders not wearing a mask required to take mask selfie before riding again

Utah (ABC4 News) — Uber announced riders reported by drivers for not wearing a mask will be required by the Uber app to take a selfie with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip with Uber.

According to Uber, as restrictions have begun to ease and cities reopen people are starting to move again.

Uber announced they will proceed with caution and safety in mind. “It’s important to us that you know what to expect when you take that ‘second first trip.’ Over the last two months, our tech and safety teams have been hard at work building a new product experience that will help protect everyone, every time they use Uber,” as stated in a press release from Uber.

Uber announced starting Thursday, if a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip with Uber.

“When we say “No Mask. No Ride.” we mean it. Since we implemented the policy in May, more than 1,250 riders have had their access to the Uber app removed after multiple reports from drivers,” as stated in a press release from Uber.

Users who repeatedly violate the policy will continue to risk losing access to the app. According to Uber drivers and delivery people have been required to take a selfie to verify they are wearing a mask before they can start using the app to drive since May. “Now we are extending the same technology to riders,” the release later stated.

