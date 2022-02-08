Uber debuts new seatbelt audio alert reminding riders to buckle up

(ABC4) – The addition of Uber has changed the ease of daily transportation, but company officials have noticed a disturbing trend — riders are less likely to wear a seatbelt when traveling by taxi or ride-hailing service, especially during short trips.

Uber has now unveiled a new feature to encourage safety when riding — an audio alert from the driver’s phone and a push notification reminding the rider to buckle up.

“Buckling up is one of the most effective ways to help keep yourself and others in the vehicle safe in a crash. By leveraging technology to remind riders to buckle up, we hope to increase seat belt use and potentially save lives,” said Kristin Smith, Uber’s Head of Global Road Safety Policy.

Uber says the audible technology was developed in light of the “troubling statistics along with feedback from drivers.”

A study from the Institute for Highway Safety found 4 out of 5 people do not always buckle up when traveling via rideshare. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveals 47% of passengers killed during a crash were not wearing seat belts at the time.

“People are less likely to wear a seat belt in the back seat, particularly in ride-hailing vehicles, even though the simple act of buckling up can save your life in the event of a crash,” said GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins. “We’re pleased Uber has taken this proactive step to encourage riders to buckle up, so everyone arrives safely at their destination.”

The new alerts will be rolling out throughout the U.S., with riders receiving the push notifications at the beginning of their next five trips and then periodically afterward.