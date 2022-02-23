UBA Virtual Job Fair Week 2022

For the first time ever the Utah Broadcast job fair is going on-line!

During the week of February 28th through March 4th, it’s the Utah Broadcasting virtual Job Fair week. ABC4 Utah and Utah’s CW30 and the Utah Broadcaster’s Association, invite you to see the job openings available now. Radio and Television stations from around the state will be posting job opportunities currently available.

Starting Monday, February 28th you can register online, post your resume, select the jobs you are interested in. Stations will be notified and your resume will be sent directly to their email for further contact with you.

The Utah broadcasting Virtual Job Fair, February 28th—March 4th, 2022 is brought to you in part by ABC4 Utah, Utah’s CW30 and the Utah Broadcasters Association. Go to UtahBroadcasters.com to get started.