BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man was recently sentenced to four terms of imprisonment of five years to life to run consecutively with one another on convictions of sexual assault.

Judge Brandon Maynard of the First District Court sentenced 21-year-old Brandon Brailsford on Wednesday in Box Elder County after he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and one count of forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies back in August of 2022.

The Attorney General’s Office (UAG) says that Brailsford’s recent sentences are consecutive to an additional sentence of five years to life for another forcible sodomy conviction that was previously prosecuted.

At this time, Brailsford is reportedly awaiting sentencing on a third case prosecuted by the Cache County’s Attorney’s Office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Official documents note that while partaking in “repeated, aggressive, and predatory sexual offenses across Northern Utah,” Brailsford was using social media platforms to meet and then sexually assault his victims.

UAG notes that overall, Brailsford assaulted 12 different women between the years of 2014 and 2021.